Campbell Newman Asset Management Position In Boeing Co. (BA) Was Increased; Intuit (INTU) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Has Cut Stake by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.19 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $573.79M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $280.09. About 2.48 million shares traded or 95.30% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 6,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 46,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 39,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $356.38. About 9.97M shares traded or 130.88% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AERCAP’S BAA3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING, UPGRADES JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT RATING TO BA1(HYB); 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.3% or 34,863 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Co Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Coast Financial Limited Liability Company reported 3,855 shares stake. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx invested in 2,302 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgestream Ptnrs LP owns 2,780 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Cleararc invested in 8,080 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners holds 0.21% or 6,820 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 331,508 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 4,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Heritage Investors Corporation owns 80,133 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,502 shares. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 1,394 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 629 are owned by Carlson Capital Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 498,937 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 57 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.22% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated invested in 1,083 shares or 0.03% of the stock. King Luther Capital Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,853 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn stated it has 0.86% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Parthenon Limited Liability Co owns 0.1% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,700 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,194 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5,300 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 49,167 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated stated it has 1.31% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.51% or 371,102 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 16,932 shares. Natl Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,127 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23,000 shares to 8.87 million shares, valued at $329.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 702,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).