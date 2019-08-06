Campbell Newman Asset Management Lowered Stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) by $5.65 Million; Ctrip Com Intl LTD Adr (CTRP) Position Maintained by Thomas White International Ltd

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $61.02. About 2.17 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 10/04/2018 – Teladoc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Univar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 17,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 87,553 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 69,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.07% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 8.97M shares traded or 120.24% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11,821 shares to 30,685 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.04% or 1,340 shares. American Assets Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 15,000 shares. Culbertson A N & owns 7,975 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration accumulated 67,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 16.37M shares. Fjarde Ap reported 135,570 shares stake. Private Advisor Grp Inc Inc Limited Co has 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 14,627 shares. 12,895 are owned by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The accumulated 2.62 million shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 2,549 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 5,951 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.69% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 23,490 were reported by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust Banks Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $634.83 million for 10.74 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ctrip Stock Lost 13% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How And Why To Own Baidu – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lawrence Wong from The Story of Yanxi Palace Becomes Official Trip.com Spokesperson to Singapore and Malaysia – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Options Trader Is Buying The Trade War Dip – Benzinga” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa Adr by 137,386 shares to 245 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,976 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN).