Campbell Newman Asset Management Lowered Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position as Market Value Rose; Veritable LP Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Raised by $1.48 Million as Market Value Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple likely to face fine for unfair practices in South Korea; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 13,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,459 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, up from 82,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 7.86M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swedbank owns 1.71M shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith & Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 2,217 shares in its portfolio. 17,490 are owned by Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aqr Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.90M shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company invested 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 373,468 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. 103,814 are owned by Stratos Wealth Limited. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mgmt has 1.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 254,377 shares. Parsec Financial Management Incorporated holds 1.1% or 156,055 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 0.91% or 67,153 shares in its portfolio. Fort LP invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davis R M reported 402,218 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. 78,080 are owned by First National Tru.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 41,265 shares to 272,198 shares, valued at $13.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,349 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares to 46,010 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 28,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).