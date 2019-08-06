Campbell Newman Asset Management Lifted Its Merck & Company (MRK) Stake by $2.35 Million; As Kopin (KOPN) Market Value Declined, Awm Investment Company Has Boosted Stake by $718,303

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (MRK) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 28,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 160,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 132,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 10.35M shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing Imprime PGG in Combination with Merck; 21/05/2018 – Congo begins giving experimental Ebola vaccine to medics; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Kopin Corporation (KOPN) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 718,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 7.28M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76M, up from 6.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Kopin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 363,474 shares traded. Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has declined 61.33% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KOPN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Kopin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOPN); 08/03/2018 Kopin 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Kopin Short-Interest Ratio Rises 108% to 27 Days; 08/05/2018 – Kopin 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – KOPIN CORP – COMPANY ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING BREAK EVEN PROFITABILITY BY YEAR END 2019; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter, Fiscal 2017 Operating Results; 08/03/2018 – Kopin Anticipates Achieving Break Even Profitability by Yr End 2019; 08/05/2018 – KOPIN CORP – ON TRACK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $35-$40 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Kopin Backs 2018 Rev $35M-$40M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold KOPN shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 32.95 million shares or 2.75% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 385,380 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 15,000 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 11,813 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 15,000 shares. Awm Inv Inc stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Teton Inc accumulated 190,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 13,164 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 348,363 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Com holds 0% in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) or 143,037 shares. Principal invested in 0% or 492,514 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) for 664,465 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) for 2.69M shares. Weybosset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 26,390 shares. Moreover, Comerica Savings Bank has 0% invested in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 173,239 shares.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (Israel) by 25,000 shares to 263,796 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,714 shares, and cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp..

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $282,304 activity.

