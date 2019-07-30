Campbell Newman Asset Management Increases Stake in Merck & Company (MRK); Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Decreased Its Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $610,080 as Market Valuation Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (MRK) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 28,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 160,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35M, up from 132,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 9.56M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags; 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company’s cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 15/04/2018 – Arab Finance: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 01/05/2018 – Merck Adjusts Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $286.71. About 327,898 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,828 shares to 3,657 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM) by 24,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,200 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp has 2,807 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 1,846 are owned by Claar Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 1,080 shares. 39,778 were reported by Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.15% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Shell Asset Mngmt Comm owns 5,575 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.05% or 16,296 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Maryland-based Profund Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 1,240 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.56M for 27.15 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

