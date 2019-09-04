Campbell Newman Asset Management Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN); Lmr Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding in Sk Telecom Co LTD (SKM) by $3.38 Million

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 140,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 354,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 494,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 109,820 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 25/04/2018 – Open vs. Proprietary 5G Fronthaul Interface: SK Telecom Case – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 8,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 103,790 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 94,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.05. About 333,698 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SALES REVENUE $2,607 MLN VS $2,303 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Plans Additional Expansion of Copolyester Production at Kingsport Site

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Bb&T Securities has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wisconsin-based Johnson Finance Grp Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 2.97M shares or 2% of the stock. Moors Cabot accumulated 13,778 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Optimum invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,111 shares. Pggm Investments reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). James Rech invested in 7,335 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 56 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 814,531 shares to 7.68 million shares, valued at $88.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).