Campbell Newman Asset Management Increases Position in Corning (GLW); Kcm Investment Advisors Has Upped Sysco (SYY) Holding by $397,040

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 344.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 269,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 347,670 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, up from 78,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 25,415 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 19,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.07M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Sysco Corporation’s (NYSE:SYY) Earnings In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling holds 700 shares. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 11,552 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 23,659 shares. Moreover, East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.44% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Keating Counselors Incorporated reported 1.47% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). South Texas Money Limited reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). M&R Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.92% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Stephens Ar invested in 0.1% or 61,282 shares. 208 were accumulated by Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Captrust Finance has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 705,204 shares. Melvin Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 400,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 2,915 are owned by Lincoln Capital Lc. Mariner Lc accumulated 670,754 shares.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 6,820 shares to 33,180 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,491 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning names Life Sciences leader – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Our Take On Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Chosen for CCPD’s Oxide-LCD Line – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.