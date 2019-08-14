Campbell Newman Asset Management Increases Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP); As United Parcel Service (UPS) Valuation Rose, Coe Capital Management Raised Stake by $875,457

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 11,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 30,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 18,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 1.19 million shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – SEES 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE TO $390 MLN TO $415 MLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issued Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering Ravicti Oral Liquid; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 2.78 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Com reported 0.46% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Masters Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.9% or 150,000 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc reported 0.29% stake. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 55.41M shares. Griffin Asset Inc invested in 0.38% or 24,165 shares. Albion Financial Group Ut invested 0.56% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Thornburg Investment Management holds 361,725 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 13,500 shares stake. Greatmark Invest Inc invested 2.86% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co owns 635,609 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 11,909 shares. New Jersey-based Hamel Inc has invested 2.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hyman Charles D invested in 0.04% or 3,904 shares. Pension Service has 691,762 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 3,657 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,356 shares to 7,366 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 7,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,769 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 15,918 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.18% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 209,130 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 16.88M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 27,000 shares. Profund Lc has 21,100 shares. Raymond James Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Cibc Ww Mkts invested in 21,075 shares. Affinity Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 26,752 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 136,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.18% or 116,025 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Regions Corp has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Credit Suisse Ag reported 175,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.17 million shares.

