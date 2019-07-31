Campbell Newman Asset Management Increased Its Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) Position; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.98 Million

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 1.34M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) by 246.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.56 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Lilly Surprises With Strong Beat After Cutting R&D and Jobs; 16/05/2018 – For Women With Early Breast Cancer, Herceptin Treatment Can Be Much Shorter; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beat first-quarter earnings expectations; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pultegroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 60,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 78,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Share Price Is Down 18% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RayJay: Walgreens Could Acquire Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $342.59M for 13.61 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.75% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. On Monday, July 15 Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 185 shares. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer to Combine Off-Patent Drug Business With Mylan – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Eli Lilly, SYSCO and Interpublic Group – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Merck Shares Rise on Strong Sales Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Lilly’s glucagon nasal powder for severe low blood sugar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.