Campbell Newman Asset Management Increased Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Position by $307,346 as Valuation Declined; Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Holder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 11,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 30,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 18,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 716,803 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 4601.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 4.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 4.70M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.16 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.01 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jw Asset Limited Liability Com reported 270,775 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 133,041 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Redwood Invests Lc holds 2.44% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) or 1.26 million shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Mngmt Limited Com has invested 4.32% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Leavell Management accumulated 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma reported 0.1% stake. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Cap Growth Management LP holds 0.33% or 205,000 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 1.00M shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 2.24 million were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Healthcor Management Lp reported 2.13% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 28,442 shares. Friess Associates Llc has 497,131 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 67,318 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon prices $600M senior notes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Buy Horizon Therapeutics At $15, Earn 9% Using Options – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Horizon Pharma plc (HZNP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There An Opportunity With Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s (NASDAQ:HZNP) 50% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The European Commission Approves Liberty Globalâ€™s Sale of Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Benchmark starts Liberty Global, LILA at Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.