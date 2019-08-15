Campbell Newman Asset Management Increased Its Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding by $307,346; As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Spirit Of America Management Has Cut Its Stake

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 594,808 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, down from 699,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 1.14M shares traded or 72.79% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 11,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 30,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 18,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 1.32M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 11/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Talend S.A, Chipmos Technologies, POSCO, Horizon Pharma Public, BioSpecifics Technologi; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com holds 86,418 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Bank Of America De reported 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 0.11% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 700 were reported by Tower Limited Com (Trc). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc reported 31,300 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested 0.13% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Victory Capital reported 0.06% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 275,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,182 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 1.17 million shares. Proshare Advsr has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Principal Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.03% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

