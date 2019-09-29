Campbell Newman Asset Management Holding In American Tower Corp. (AMT) Was Increased; As Bio (BIO) Share Price Rose, Tygh Capital Management Increased Position by $370,344

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 1,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47 million, up from 41,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $333.99. About 311,251 shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 09/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BIO-RAD LABS B BlOb.N ADDITIONAL INFORMATION LAST $250.85000; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 1,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 113,360 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.18 million, up from 111,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Co holds 23 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 198,547 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa has 181,641 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Verition Fund Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 2,173 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 2,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,452 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Polar Asset Management Prtn holds 174,000 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Brinker reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Blackrock owns 1.95M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp owns 16,085 shares. Atlanta Company L L C holds 755,635 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,530 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 29,862 shares to 60,006 shares, valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 19,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,996 shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsr L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 401,423 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.05% or 4,861 shares in its portfolio. 53,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Co. 2,422 were accumulated by Bruni J V And Communications Communications. 3,172 are held by Finemark National Bank. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 3,882 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 1,592 were accumulated by Cornerstone Inc. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP stated it has 11,045 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,145 shares. Jnba reported 0.01% stake. Baldwin Investment Management Ltd holds 0.58% or 9,800 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri has invested 1.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cantillon Capital Mngmt Llc has 2.14 million shares. Cypress Management Llc (Wy) has 38 shares.

