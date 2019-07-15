Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Raised Position in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP); Packaging Amer (PKG) Stock Price Declined While First Eagle Investment Management Decreased Position by $30.67 Million

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 309,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 541,773 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.84 million, down from 851,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 157,941 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 62.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 11,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,685 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 18,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 108,035 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS, HORIZON PHARMA IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA GETS 2 NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE ON RAVICTI PATENTS; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shaky start to 2019 for select paper/containboard stocks – Seeking Alpha” on January 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation Of America’s Quality Corporate Governance Leads To A Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 150,887 shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $827.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 595,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 596,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, down 1.44% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.08 per share. PKG’s profit will be $193.70 million for 11.80 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,406 shares. Essex Management Communications invested 0.06% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc reported 7,385 shares stake. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 2,550 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 21,402 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Raymond James owns 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 142,504 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.05% or 10.29M shares. Icon Advisers Company has 1.16% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 116,500 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 576 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 200 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.28% or 14,766 shares. 3,823 were reported by Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability. Amica Mutual Ins Commerce holds 0.11% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 8,501 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Incorporated accumulated 1,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 133,041 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset accumulated 2.70 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Stevens Capital LP holds 0.09% or 81,882 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 68,197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 9,717 shares. Granite Limited stated it has 57,219 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Prelude Capital Lc holds 275 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 139,152 shares. 289,539 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 6,100 shares. Renaissance Techs Llc invested in 7.86 million shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Co stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 1.05M were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Horizon Pharma beats by $0.16, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Horizon Pharma’s (HZNP) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Horizon Pharma -2.6% after DOJ demand over payments to PBMs – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Pharma up 7% on Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.