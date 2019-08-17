Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Raised Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) Holding By $8.36 Million; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Sellers Decreased By 3.41% Their Shorts

Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) had a decrease of 3.41% in short interest. SGEN’s SI was 9.73M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.41% from 10.07 million shares previously. With 770,300 avg volume, 13 days are for Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s short sellers to cover SGEN’s short positions. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 435,780 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 09/03/2018 – News On Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC) Now Under SGEN; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT TARGET ACTION DATE MAY 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with che; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) stake by 246.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc acquired 64,800 shares as Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 91,116 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 26,316 last quarter. Lilly (Eli) & Company now has $106.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Safety, Tolerability Profile Consistent With Previous Studies; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PUTTING FORWARD 2 GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MTG; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY CYMBALTA SALES $169.6 MLN VS $174.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 426 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $50,281 on Wednesday, June 5. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC also sold $24.22M worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Company Inc, a New York-based fund reported 61,852 shares. Pointstate LP has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fincl Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 4,627 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 868 shares. Field Main Bancorp reported 888 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 16,616 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.06% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 5,275 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Llc reported 1,873 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 3.47% or 156,057 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 4,315 shares. Monroe Bancorporation And Trust Mi reported 2,332 shares stake. Cadence Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.95% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sigma Counselors holds 0.03% or 1,882 shares. Boys Arnold Communications holds 12,261 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $133.13’s average target is 20.46% above currents $110.52 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $13300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics -2.6% on 6M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Announces Proposed 6M Share Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: ANTM, SGEN, TMO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Seattle Genetics, Inc. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 2,289 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 224,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk stated it has 0.11% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Brown Advisory accumulated 24,905 shares. 47 are held by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Emory University invested in 1.72% or 33,368 shares. California-based Aperio Lc has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co holds 1,500 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp holds 341 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Of Vermont reported 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 46,097 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Kbc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 7,100 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 113,355 shares.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.81 billion. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ; ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

Among 4 analysts covering Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Seattle Genetics has $95 highest and $6400 lowest target. $81.80’s average target is 3.28% above currents $79.2 stock price. Seattle Genetics had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SGEN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5.