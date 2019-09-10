Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by $627,111; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Suntrust Banks Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.01 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 69,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 658,305 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68 million, up from 588,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10M shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 111,013 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 100,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.58. About 4.66 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 16,981 shares. Vanguard Gru has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 84,292 are held by Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Lc. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc owns 0.54% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,670 shares. Birmingham Incorporated Al reported 52,790 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.1% or 443,005 shares in its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association holds 2.24 million shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 10.25 million shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 6,233 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Heritage Wealth Advisors has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 0.39% or 23,444 shares. Eos Management LP accumulated 15,552 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 0.27% or 10,654 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,822 shares to 74,074 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 12,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,990 shares, and cut its stake in Crawford & Co (NYSE:CRD.A).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.