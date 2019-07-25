Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Five Below (FIVE) by $569,036 as Share Price Declined; Lyons Wealth Management Lowered Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $901,559

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 403,795 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.88. About 1.42M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98 million for 60.75 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

