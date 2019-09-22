Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $9.82 Million as Stock Value Rose; Nvidia Com (NVDA) Stake Maintained by Ipg Investment Advisors Llc

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 66.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 22,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 56,788 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33B, up from 34,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 8.93M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 53,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 60,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $274.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PBR) by 14,350 shares to 398,327 shares, valued at $6.20 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 5,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,390 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Calamos Ltd Co reported 0.35% stake. National Registered Advisor holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,650 shares. Illinois-based Gladius Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.24% or 886,256 shares. Wolverine Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Assetmark invested in 13,051 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrow invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The California-based Jacobs Communications Ca has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested in 0.95% or 1.26M shares. 701 are held by Lenox Wealth. 1,500 were accumulated by Bsw Wealth Ptnrs. Koshinski Asset Incorporated holds 0.35% or 5,257 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Counsel stated it has 17,948 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 295 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 1,562 shares to 113,360 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 38,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).

