Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Position as Stock Value Rose; Osterweis Capital Management Maintains Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (ODFL) by 50.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 34,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The hedge fund held 103,881 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.51 million, up from 69,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $173.32. About 29,734 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Continue to Benefit From Strength in Domestic Economy; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names David Congdon Executive Chairman; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FEBRUARY 2018 LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9% AS COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 21/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE REPORTS 4.9% GENERAL RATE BOOST; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $142; 10/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $135

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 53,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 60,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $195.98. About 313,186 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Triplet therapy with Amgen’s Kyprolis extends progression-free survival in MM study – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Stocks Stumbling After Drug Data Updates – Schaeffers Research” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen to Buy Celgene’s Otezla for $13.4B: Is it a Good Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ACAD, AXNX, AMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating on Amgen (AMGN) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,518 shares to 88,807 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,387 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 286 are held by Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability has 2,721 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas holds 1,490 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. E&G Limited Partnership stated it has 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Enterprise Financial Corp holds 0.03% or 737 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Page Arthur B reported 3,775 shares. South Dakota Council holds 109,931 shares. Prudential invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 3,330 were reported by Fosun Intll Ltd. Sol Management Company owns 2,430 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Consolidated Invest Group Limited Liability invested in 22,434 shares. Hudock Gru Llc reported 1,992 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 4,851 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 88,275 shares to 115,955 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 38,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,038 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Trucking Spot Rates Continue to Trend Ahead of Seasonality – KeyBanc – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Trucking company invests $6M in new Alabama facility – Birmingham Business Journal” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 23% Return On Equity, Is Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Dominion (ODFL) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.