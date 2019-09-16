Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $9.82 Million; Covalent Partners Has Raised Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position by $1.09 Million

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 6.55M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 53,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 60,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. 177,100 shares valued at $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $684.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 3,875 shares to 164,387 shares, valued at $13.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 38,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.12 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.