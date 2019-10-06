Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $9.82 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Holder Reilly Financial Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $426,972

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 2,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 62,438 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79 million, down from 64,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.66M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 53,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 60,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $195.59. About 2.16 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,207 shares to 139,196 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 5,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel has 0.43% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,920 shares. Fiduciary invested 0.31% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Telos Cap stated it has 5,903 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 8,923 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.08% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 104,435 shares. 27,595 were reported by Daiwa Gru. Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 0.47% or 1.93 million shares. Westfield Management LP owns 30,530 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,462 shares. Forbes J M And Llp has invested 3.69% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Donaldson Ltd has 2.8% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company New York holds 1,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.74% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 6,964 are owned by Mitchell Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,380 shares. Bryn Mawr Commerce holds 0.93% or 93,003 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 1.37% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1.00M shares. Advisory Network Limited Co has 0.2% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,494 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Company has 1,978 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The California-based Private Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 184,483 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 753 were accumulated by Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. 22,708 were accumulated by Edmp Inc. Amg Trust Bancorporation holds 1,297 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rhode Island-based Blue Capital has invested 0.72% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 0.74% or 3.26M shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.11% or 49,728 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 269,527 shares to 347,670 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).