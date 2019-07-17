Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Decreased Its Suntrust Banks (STI) Stake; Rivernorth Capital Management Raised Blackrock LTD Duration T (BLW) Holding By $439,936

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc acquired 31,424 shares as Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T (BLW)’s stock rose 1.52%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 475,181 shares with $6.99 million value, up from 443,757 last quarter. Blackrock Ltd Duration Inc T now has $544.83 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 92,094 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) stake by 52.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 86,277 shares with $5.11M value, down from 182,064 last quarter. Suntrust Banks Incorporated now has $28.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $63.93. About 3.19 million shares traded or 33.15% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 22/05/2018 – Federman & Sherwood Investigates SunTrust Bank, Inc. for Data Breach; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29, EST. $1.11; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27-28

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust declares $0.0795 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Valero issuing $1 billion in notes to repay other debt – San Antonio Business Journal” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 CEFs For The 7% $100,000 Portfolio: BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust And Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2016. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock Limited Duration Offers 6.7% Yield, Lower Risk, And Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 13, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short-Duration Portfolios With High Yields: 5 CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 13, 2017.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI) stake by 595,334 shares to 94,168 valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen Calif Mun Value Fd (NCA) stake by 200,045 shares and now owns 210,736 shares. Pgim Global High Yield Fd In was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 177,996 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. City Holdg has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Provise Management Gru Inc Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 43,509 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zazove Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 17,857 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 16,629 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 18,557 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 52,989 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Raymond James Service Advisors Inc owns 100,645 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Capital Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 432,296 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 0% or 4,746 shares. Gradient Limited Liability owns 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 340 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 5,700 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 13 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of STI in report on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of STI in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 28 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 8 by Bernstein. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 1.34% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.49 per share. STI’s profit will be $652.43M for 10.87 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.