Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Suntrust Banks (STI) by $5.65 Million; As Terex (TEX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $942,912

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Incorporated (STI) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 95,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 182,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.28 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Appian at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO BILL ROGERS SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Freshpet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 29,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 3.22 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.55M, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $24.24. About 333,603 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 37C; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 33,794 shares to 473,265 shares, valued at $27.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Holdings Inc by 1.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL).

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “7 Serious After-Movers That Will Light Tradersâ€™ Radar on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Terex – Buying After The Breakdown – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Terex -11% after slashing full-year earnings, revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp reported 34,700 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 12,436 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 57,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Washington Natl Bank invested in 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Interstate State Bank owns 849 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 22,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 108,966 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Com invested in 2.23M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 435,821 shares. Icon Advisers has 15,600 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17 shares. Pnc Fincl stated it has 21,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 sales for $78.30 million activity. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $13,080. On Friday, August 16 BARR KEVIN A bought $237 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 10 shares. Shares for $34.69M were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.41 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares to 103,790 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.