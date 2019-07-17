Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Boosted Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) Position by $8.36 Million; Stock Value Declined; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding Maintained by Sphera Funds Management Ltd

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (LLY) by 246.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,116 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 26,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lilly (Eli) & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 1.02M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Pay $110 Million Upfront to AurKa Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – NOVO CEO SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE PRICE WILL BE `COMPETITIVE’; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 74.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 21,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85M, up from 28,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 154,688 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 09/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CHINESE WEATHER RESEARCH INSTITUTE HAS SELECTED MELLANOX EDR 100 GIGABIT INFINIBAND SOLUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDER STARBOARD FILES PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases Second Quarter and Full Year 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. $2.21M worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) was bought by SANGHI STEVE.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 54,253 shares stake. Ghp Advisors holds 0.06% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 4,210 shares. Icon Advisers has 0.05% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 4,400 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 5,257 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 36,483 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 10,853 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Ameriprise stated it has 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0% or 26,863 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Tradewinds Ltd holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 10,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 163,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arvinas Inc by 73,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,053 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 insider sales for $129.01 million activity. Zulueta Alfonso G sold $480,000 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281.