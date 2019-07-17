Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $5.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $484,056

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 25/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 22/05/2018 – Live now: Watch @Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testify before EU regulators about the company’s data privacy practices; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COULD USE CHIPS FOR CONSUMER DEVICES, SERVERS, AI; 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE ACTING DIRECTOR OF FTC’S BUREAU OF CONSUMER PROTECTION REGARDING REPORTED CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism – ‘extremely glib’; 13/04/2018 – Thirty-two U.S. embassy workers in Cambodia fired over alleged sharing of pornography; 21/03/2018 – Facebook and UK political consultancy sued in data storm

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares to 67,745 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,908 were reported by Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Moore Lp accumulated 2.29% or 445,000 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 8.06M shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.52 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Lc reported 73,996 shares. Miles Capital reported 5,379 shares. Leisure Capital Management owns 4,397 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 1.23% or 464,089 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) reported 17,204 shares. United Kingdom-based Waverton Inv Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meridian Counsel has 3,020 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Timessquare Management Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 369,033 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11,821 shares to 30,685 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill Fin Advsrs invested in 18,415 shares. Cumberland stated it has 6,930 shares. Weatherstone Cap Management invested in 1.13% or 5,603 shares. Evergreen Limited Liability Corp holds 2.22% or 116,701 shares in its portfolio. Sage Finance Grp Incorporated Inc reported 203 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc reported 125,543 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 91,163 shares. Boston Rech & Management invested in 28,100 shares. Legacy Private Co has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 20,046 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 27,634 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Com. Autus Asset Limited, Arizona-based fund reported 67,905 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.38% or 160,800 shares. Mrj Capital Inc holds 41,688 shares or 4.75% of its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments accumulated 1.17% or 90,863 shares.

