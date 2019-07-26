Campbell Newman Asset Management Decreased Five Below (FIVE) Position by $569,036; Schulhoff & Co Increased Its Position in Chevron (CVX) by $956,940 as Market Valuation Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,546 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 11,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $121.6. About 570,169 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Comparable Sales Up 1% to 2%; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – VELLIOS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING FOR A NEW THREE-YEAR TERM ON BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW SEES 1Q EPS 31C TO 34C, EST. 21C; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Increases Board Size to 1

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 7,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 30,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 4.42M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 60.80 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly (Eli) & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 64,800 shares to 91,116 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 438,595 are owned by Fred Alger. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 75,729 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc Limited holds 0.04% or 3,323 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 45 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.01% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 15,330 shares. Primecap Com Ca stated it has 14,200 shares. Financial Ser Corp reported 49 shares. 5,205 are owned by Meeder Asset. Lazard Asset Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 2,189 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 4,376 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 839,142 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 18,132 shares. 14 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. 6,486 were reported by Keybank Association Oh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler accumulated 14,853 shares. Montgomery Inv Management invested in 72,804 shares. Atwood Palmer invested in 5,601 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rockland Trust holds 2.25% or 172,068 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 6,054 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% or 17,354 shares in its portfolio. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel reported 1.3% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Citizens Bank And Trust Co stated it has 0.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Camelot Portfolios Limited holds 0.17% or 3,365 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 2.61 million shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 505,176 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 17,690 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.