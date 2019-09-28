Campbell Newman Asset Management Boosted Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding By $5.40 Million; Townsquare Media Class A (TSQ) SI Decreased By 5%

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 35.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc acquired 38,871 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 148,958 shares with $20.80 million value, up from 110,087 last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $234.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 1,532 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 78,098 were reported by Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has 0.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 50,000 were accumulated by Shellback Cap L P. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.04% or 2,062 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.51% or 166,203 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F reported 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 64,990 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 1.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,856 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 24,647 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Swedbank invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,787 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Lc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Usca Ria invested in 43,145 shares or 1.71% of the stock.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating.