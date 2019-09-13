Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $346,450 as Market Value Declined; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake Increased by Argi Investment Services Llc

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 56.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 2,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 2,018 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264,000, down from 4,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 498,139 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: RECENT COURT DECISION RELATES TO DIFFERENT LEGAL ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – Alexion buying Swedish biotech for $855 million to broaden rare disease pipeline; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH A SAFETY PROFILE THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, up from 20,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 11.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO) by 17,503 shares to 14,826 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY) by 18,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,542 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Brc Inv Etf (FLRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gavea Investimentos Ltda has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 3.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 2.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 11.18 million shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Ftb Incorporated, Tennessee-based fund reported 147,135 shares. Fort Point Cap Limited Com owns 15,747 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty reported 8.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlantic Union Commercial Bank Corporation invested in 117,815 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Sageworth reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 1.43% or 9,467 shares. Duncker Streett holds 1.76% or 58,537 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Uss Investment Management Limited has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baxter Bros Inc has invested 6.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Knott David M holds 0.08% or 1,400 shares. Burns J W reported 178,499 shares or 5.53% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,223 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Suntrust Banks owns 19,855 shares. Hexavest accumulated 77 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% or 9,000 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 1.78M were accumulated by Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Ct. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 898,200 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 0.34% or 6,524 shares. Covington Mngmt, California-based fund reported 542 shares. Ironwood Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 60,702 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated. 8,290 are held by Nomura Hldgs Incorporated. Gam Holdings Ag has 32,300 shares. Prudential Pcl has invested 0.04% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Trust Company Of Vermont invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 4,103 shares to 8,011 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 24,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,548 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).