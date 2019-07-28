Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Position in Realty Income (O) Trimmed by $314,995; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) Decreased by $1.75 Million as Market Value Rose

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 51.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 17,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 33,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.13. About 504,577 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.17 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 23,600 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 17,997 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Commerce. Raymond James Associates owns 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 31,211 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.07% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 39,362 shares. Murphy Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 12,790 shares. Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Incorporated invested 0.12% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs owns 12,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,453 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 130,675 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 368,781 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23M for 37.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livent Corp by 35,011 shares to 47,144 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap Etf (MDY) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Alps Advisors Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 16,658 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.01% or 195 shares. Fcg Ltd Company has 2,794 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). The Nebraska-based Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Country Tru Savings Bank reported 116 shares. Farmers Retail Bank reported 54,491 shares. Ls Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 21,849 shares. Bokf Na has 0.02% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). New York-based Gru Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Moreover, Mariner Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 13,853 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Com has invested 0.16% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc has 4,979 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division stated it has 22,730 shares.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,383 shares to 11,412 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 17,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.