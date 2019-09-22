Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Stake in United Rentals (URI) Decreased as Valuation Declined; Merriman Wealth Management Has Lowered Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $7.92 Million as Market Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 72.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 1,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209,000, down from 5,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.44. About 1.91M shares traded or 35.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 68.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 2,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1,214 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65 million, down from 3,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 46,182 are held by Weatherly Asset L P. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,801 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 0.74% or 36,452 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 73,466 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 191,338 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cadence Retail Bank Na owns 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sunbelt Securities reported 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers Tru Co has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.55% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 33,664 are owned by Greystone Managed Invests. Moody Retail Bank Division owns 75,821 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited accumulated 314,278 shares. Homrich Berg invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 852 shares to 36,937 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 26,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,950 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Cap Partners holds 0.11% or 1,935 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2,114 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Limited Com holds 1.57 million shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd reported 28,793 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 12,386 shares. 103,147 were accumulated by Axa. Brinker Capital invested in 8,289 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 48,532 were reported by Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Llc. Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc has 0.22% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 5,800 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.01% or 1,632 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Penn Inc invested in 12,182 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 31,184 shares. 1.07 million are owned by Theleme Llp. Copper Rock Cap Lc owns 97,113 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.89 million for 5.51 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4,955 shares to 8,067 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).