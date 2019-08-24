Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Boosted Its Domtar (UFS) Holding; Mbia (MBI) Sentiment Is 0.77

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 180.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 24,927 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 6.89%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 38,725 shares with $1.92 million value, up from 13,798 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 755,895 shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products

Mbia Inc (MBI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 48 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 62 cut down and sold stock positions in Mbia Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 70.24 million shares, down from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Mbia Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 28 New Position: 20.

Fine Capital Partners L.P. holds 10.26% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. for 7.47 million shares. Valueworks Llc owns 740,863 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Taylor Asset Management Inc has 4.21% invested in the company for 678,712 shares. The New York-based Elm Ridge Management Llc has invested 4.13% in the stock. Chou Associates Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 952,531 shares.

The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 911,743 shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. MBIA Inc. (MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 09/05/2018 – MBIA Book Value/Share $13.97 at March 31; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $761.96 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance divisions.

