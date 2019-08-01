Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Stake In Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (IPG) Was Has Raised; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Position in Iron Mtn New (IRM) as Shares Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.31 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 10/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – INTRODUCES IRON CLOUD FOR VIDEO; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T (IPG) by 82.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 14,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 32,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 17,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc/T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 4.53M shares traded or 43.20% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO OF HUGE (NOT FOR ENTIRE CO) AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 04/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals Inauthentic Influencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 45,256 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 426,367 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 5.10 million shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com holds 6,531 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 347,697 were reported by Churchill Mngmt. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 62,830 shares. Capstone Investment Limited Com stated it has 11,304 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 52 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Hamlin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 2.84 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 9,230 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 105,995 shares. Korea Investment reported 534,247 shares stake. 785,975 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund.

More notable recent The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IPG Agency Brands and People Dominate the Ad Age A-List Awards – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weber Shandwick’s Judith Harrison Receives Prestigious ColorComm Circle Award – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Publicis takes on rivals and consultants with Epsilon purchase – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Industry Leading Public Relations, Entertainment Communications and Brand Marketing Agencies Rogers & Cowan and PMK*BNC to Merge – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brown Bag Portfolio March Update – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Down 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Screaming Strong Buy, 7.2% Yield, And 30% Upside For Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 38,646 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 747,515 are owned by Capital Investors. Cleararc Inc reported 6,951 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 32,854 shares. Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 5,856 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 827,777 shares. Amp Capital Ltd invested in 93,872 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Advisor Prns Limited Liability reported 7,035 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0.87% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Lc has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Comerica Savings Bank holds 72,838 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 883,805 shares.