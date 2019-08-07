Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increased By $389,290 Its Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Holding; Lodge Hill Capital Raised United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) stake by 311.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 35,390 shares as Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 46,742 shares with $556,000 value, up from 11,352 last quarter. Quad/Graphics Inc now has $531.08M valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 268,124 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) stake by 109.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lodge Hill Capital Llc acquired 84,940 shares as United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL)’s stock rose 4.51%. The Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 162,255 shares with $38.73M value, up from 77,315 last quarter. United Contl Hldgs Inc now has $23.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 1.55 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Capacity Up 3.6%; 23/04/2018 – United Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 6.5 PERCENT; 27/04/2018 – HAINAN AIRLINES 600221.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 20 PCT OF ITS PREFERENCE STAKES IN AZUL S.A. TO UNITED CONTINENTAL’S UNIT CALFINCO FOR $138.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q TRASM Up 3.4%; 15/03/2018 – 5 U.S. Senators Call on United Airlines to Respect Catering Workers Decision to Organize with UNITE HERE; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N -MOST RECENTLY, EARNEST HAS BEEN A POLITICAL ANALYST FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC; 14/03/2018 – United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Quad/Graphics’s (NYSE:QUAD) Painful 60% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp has 53,530 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Northern reported 0% stake. 139,533 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corp holds 83,077 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 107,571 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Loomis Sayles And Company Ltd Partnership accumulated 875 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 6,528 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 43,726 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc reported 13,034 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 31,247 shares. 2.36M were reported by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Bogle Invest Management LP De has 0.15% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Among 4 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Continental had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $111 target. Deutsche Bank maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Imperial Capital maintained United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) rating on Friday, March 15. Imperial Capital has “Sell” rating and $78 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 8,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.02% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 39,644 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 174,659 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 533,401 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 287,297 shares. Twin Focus Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 0.19% stake. Artemis Investment Management Llp stated it has 0.32% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Vident Advisory Lc reported 32,317 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 30,826 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 21,714 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Ltd Liability reported 1,053 shares. 4,350 were reported by Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 8,708 shares. Factory Mutual Co has invested 0.32% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).