Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lifted Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) Holding by $301,872; Landscape Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Synopsys (SNPS) as Share Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I (MITT) by 127.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 18,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,650 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, up from 14,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Ag Mortgage Investment Trust I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 142,068 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 8.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 91.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 3,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, up from 3,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.09. About 470,178 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 20,457 shares to 18,758 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Asset Glb Hi Income (EHI) by 148,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,384 shares, and cut its stake in Relx Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.17% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 1.17M shares. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 981 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.2% or 330,205 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial reported 12,638 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Lc stated it has 108,663 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.04% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 139,300 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Rothschild Communications Asset Mngmt Us holds 421,826 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 12,400 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 42,096 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 2,423 shares. Pnc Services Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,454 shares. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 149 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold MITT shares while 25 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.79 million shares or 18.34% more from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 282,655 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 5,155 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 26,733 shares. 11,501 were accumulated by Paloma Mngmt Co. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 2,395 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). 130,846 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Int Gp Inc stated it has 18,267 shares. Artemis Invest Llp has 0.02% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 91,545 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) or 22,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 57,900 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) for 176,760 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested 0.07% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $170,500 were bought by Durkin Thomas. $85,250 worth of stock was bought by Sigman Brian C. on Monday, February 11.

