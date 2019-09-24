Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut Its Idacorp (IDA) Holding; Laffer Investments Has Raised Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding By $9.30 Million

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased Idacorp Inc (IDA) stake by 53.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 9,249 shares as Idacorp Inc (IDA)’s stock rose 3.28%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 8,082 shares with $812,000 value, down from 17,331 last quarter. Idacorp Inc now has $5.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.77. About 274,274 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend

Laffer Investments increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 170 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Laffer Investments holds 13,050 shares with $714.23 million value, up from 12,880 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $209.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 12.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 11.90% above currents $49.42 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 359,354 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv reported 3.31 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 17.74M shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Co, Missouri-based fund reported 54,822 shares. Mcgowan Asset Mgmt holds 4,167 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 373,824 shares. 295,140 were reported by Daiwa Securities Gp Inc. Skba Capital Mngmt Limited Com owns 439,930 shares. 238,363 were reported by Jacobs And Comm Ca. Schnieders Limited Liability Co holds 33,568 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. 62,828 were reported by Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc. 6,081 are owned by Mcf Advisors Ltd. Winch Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation owns 53,024 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio.

Laffer Investments decreased Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) stake by 86 shares to 9,406 valued at $479.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vereit Inc stake by 1,093 shares and now owns 10,183 shares. Ishares Msci France Etf (EWQ) was reduced too.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,804 shares to 4,011 valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) stake by 22,085 shares and now owns 39,764 shares. J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) was raised too.

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.25M for 14.50 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold IDA shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 36.73 million shares or 2.78% less from 37.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis owns 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 2,249 shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 7,824 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 200 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 36,568 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.06% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 26,856 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Pnc Fin Services Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,312 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 8,879 shares. Meritage Portfolio Management accumulated 5,895 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Washington invested in 0% or 50 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 130 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 277,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDACORP declares $0.67 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IDACORP Announces Changes to Idaho Power’s Officer Team – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.