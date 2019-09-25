Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Continues to Hold Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY); Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Raised Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 11,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 15,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790,000, up from 4,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 3.26M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 14,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 166,105 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.28 million, up from 151,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $93.43. About 926,849 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6,184 shares to 2,707 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 14,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,916 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $18.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 9,226 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 5,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,525 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).