Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut Holding in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $356,126; I D Systems (IDSY) Stock Rose While Cannell Capital Has Increased Stake

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.61M market cap company. The stock increased 11.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 158,030 shares traded or 361.11% up from the average. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.04. About 279,259 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares to 186,960 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,803 shares, and cut its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 167,305 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Barclays Public Limited Co reported 399 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 15,358 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company owns 16,600 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Management has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 16,600 shares. 59,880 are owned by Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Md owns 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 10,800 shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bard Associate Incorporated stated it has 1.02% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Northern Tru holds 42,468 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $851,738 activity. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC also bought $502,047 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Thursday, March 14. $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Brodsky Michael on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the insider Frumberg Charles bought $61,201. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $14,725 was bought by Formant Christopher.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 13,880 shares to 21,422 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

