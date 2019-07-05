Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Upped Zynga (ZNGA) Holding By $458,770; I.D. Systems (IDSY) Shorts Decreased By 14.39%

I.D. Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) had a decrease of 14.39% in short interest. IDSY’s SI was 57,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 14.39% from 66,700 shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 4 days are for I.D. Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s short sellers to cover IDSY’s short positions. The SI to I.D. Systems Inc’s float is 0.56%. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 4,983 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 395.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 91,754 shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 26.33%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 114,954 shares with $613,000 value, up from 23,200 last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 3.49 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 54.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 15/05/2018 – Omega Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Zynga; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Acquires Leading Global Mobile Game Developer Gram Games; Team Behind Hit Titles Merge Dragons! And 1010!

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I.D. Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDSY) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY), A Stock That Climbed 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TMUS or IDSY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Robert Heath Trucking Selects I.D. Systems’ PowerFleet Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 03/14/2019: SMSI,MDB,IDSY – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold I.D. Systems, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 15,063 shares. Eidelman Virant holds 0.7% or 167,305 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Ser Incorporated owns 45,508 shares. Northern Trust owns 42,468 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 112,000 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 12,018 shares. Millennium Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Awm Investment Inc holds 200,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 10,800 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 54,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Lc has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Cannell Ltd holds 2.65M shares. Moreover, Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bluecrest Management Limited holds 0% or 16,600 shares. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $102.73 million. The firm offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It currently has negative earnings. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.55 million activity. Frumberg Charles had bought 10,000 shares worth $61,201 on Friday, March 15. 10,600 shares were bought by Wolfe Chris Adam, worth $63,713. $502,047 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC. $14,725 worth of stock was bought by Formant Christopher on Tuesday, March 19. The insider Brodsky Michael bought 8,000 shares worth $49,437.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Alliancebernstein LP has 387,797 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 4.63 million shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). 4.10 million were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co reported 1.53 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Tirschwell Loewy reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 20,300 shares. Park West Asset Mngmt Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Geode Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.79M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Zynga Inc (ZNGA) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5 target in Monday, January 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5.75 target in Monday, March 11 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $600 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Robert W. Baird. Stephens upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 30. Stephens has “Overweight” rating and $8.2500 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6.5000 target in Thursday, May 2 report.