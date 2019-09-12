Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Raised Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position by $303,156; Home Bancorp (HBCP) Holder Fj Capital Management Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (HBCP) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 25,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.61% . The hedge fund held 755,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.06M, down from 780,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $379.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $39.45. About 4,057 shares traded. Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) has declined 18.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HBCP News: 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp 1Q EPS 81c; 24/04/2018 – Home Bancorp Statement On The Passing Of Director Kathy J. Bobbs; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Home Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBCP)

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 9,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, up from 5,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.84. About 85,053 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 88,091 shares to 657,000 shares, valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 606,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Analysts await Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 13.48% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.89 per share. HBCP’s profit will be $7.40 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Home Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Fin Services reported 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Natixis Advsr LP reported 78,552 shares stake. 8,235 are held by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Bragg Fincl stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.15% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 1,650 are held by Robecosam Ag. Architects Inc holds 0% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 5,568 shares. Moreover, Montag & Caldwell Limited has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Corporation has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Signaturefd Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Ltd has invested 0.51% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.03% or 5,061 shares.