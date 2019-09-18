Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered By $442,255 Its Nucor (NUE) Holding; Hbk Sorce Advisory Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 50.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 8,041 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 2.63%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 7,749 shares with $427,000 value, down from 15,790 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 1.68M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS EXTENSION PROBABLY WILL SPUR STEEL IMPORT SURGE; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 11/05/2018 – Nucor to Invest $240M in Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SPEAKS WITH STEEL OFFICIALS IN PRESS CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Nucor’s Note Issuance

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 28.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc acquired 3,134 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 14,281 shares with $1.76M value, up from 11,147 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 2.92 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 6.10% above currents $53.09 stock price. Nucor had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, May 31. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 17. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 4.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor’s Long-Term Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget Steel Dynamics, Nucor Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open 09/16: (ALDR) (SEMG) (MRO) Higher (NEWR) (AAL) (NUE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 166,445 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 70,233 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 1,310 were accumulated by Trustmark Fincl Bank Department. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0.05% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Cap Invest Counsel stated it has 6,580 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Sumitomo Life reported 28,165 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc owns 5,775 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.07% or 101,915 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 28,501 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox holds 0% or 38,100 shares.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.26 million for 12.89 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 24,658 shares to 35,548 valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 7,872 shares and now owns 11,791 shares. Chimera Investment Corp was raised too.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 5,225 shares to 64,217 valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust stake by 7,294 shares and now owns 166,430 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.35% above currents $119.05 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of AXP in report on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Indexes Rebound to Close Higher Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.