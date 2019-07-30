Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Increases Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS); Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 1,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,360 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, up from 30,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $369.62. About 602,006 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Three U.S. senators move to block F-35 transfers to Turkey; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED SAYS NASA’S QUIET SUPERSONIC TEST PLANE TO FLY IN 2021; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q EPS $4.02; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 5,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,412 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, up from 6,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.26. About 524,442 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il owns 0.28% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 7,969 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.24% or 36,614 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 47,219 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Meridian Mngmt Com invested in 1,404 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd reported 33,428 shares. Wheatland Advsr accumulated 730 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 4,437 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.38% or 10,088 shares. Macroview Inv Management Llc invested in 68 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3,740 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd has 0.86% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 900 are held by Cornerstone Partners Ltd Co. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd holds 4,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,841 shares to 5,907 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 5,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,013 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 shares were sold by Ambrose Richard F, worth $2.00 million. The insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30M.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “The Fed canâ€™t stop a market meltdown, warns forecaster who called the 2008 housing bust – MarketWatch” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lockheed Martin’s (NYSE:LMT) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables Service Providers to Accelerate NFV Deployment with NFVi Benchmarking Solution – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight, Qualcomm Collaborate to Obtain Industry-First GCF Validation of 5G Radio Frequency (RF) Demodulation and Radio Resource Management (RRM) Test Cases – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Extends Test Portfolio to Simplify and Accelerate Network, Application and Security Testing – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsr owns 291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 29 shares. Natixis has 0.07% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 120,449 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 35,314 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.04% stake. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 27,963 shares. Carroll Financial Associates Incorporated invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Central Securities Corp holds 3.46% or 250,000 shares. Cognios Limited Co reported 0.61% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Kcm Investment Advisors Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Scout Invests stated it has 932,667 shares. Zacks Invest holds 37,917 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 87,424 shares.