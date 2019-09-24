Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Holds Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY); First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Boosted Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $408,660 as Valuation Declined

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 11,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 15,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790,000, up from 4,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 4.23M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 9,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 97,135 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 87,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 10.76 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – SAYS HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Business Finance Serv reported 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tennessee-based Martin & Tn has invested 0.52% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ameriprise Inc accumulated 37.10M shares or 0.7% of the stock. Moreover, Ruggie Cap has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 522 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 355,602 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mgmt owns 18,200 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp owns 821,497 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund reported 94,457 shares. Pggm Invests holds 1.04% or 4.90M shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Colorado-based fund reported 28,725 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.90M shares. First Fiduciary Counsel owns 278,530 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Northeast Inv Management owns 8,220 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 3.15 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,628 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 24,730 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 146,061 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 19,334 shares. Veritable LP has 23,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fin Incorporated reported 10,105 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Of Virginia Va owns 9,402 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt holds 7,250 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 75,000 shares. Paragon Assocs & Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture holds 200,000 shares. National Asset Mngmt has 14,868 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 58,869 shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 236,863 were accumulated by First Foundation Advisors. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company reported 0.07% stake.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

