Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised Position in Polyone (POL); D-E Shaw & Company Lowered Position in Firstenergy (FE) by $16.47 Million as Stock Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 232.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 22,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The hedge fund held 32,345 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, up from 9,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 197,449 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL)

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 401,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 265,008 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 666,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 1.51M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 28/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Deactivation Notice for 3 Competitive Nuclear Generating Plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SAYS FINANCIAL HELP FOR FES ENDS AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Rev $3B; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – COMPANY SEEKS POLICY SOLUTIONS AS ALTERNATIVE TO DEACTIVATION; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 12/03/2018 – Altura Energy Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 19; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – RESIGNATION OF ERNEST PETERS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $395.47 million for 15.63 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc (Put) by 28,400 shares to 34,100 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryb Ed Inc by 142,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management reported 75 shares. Optimum Investment holds 179 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 644,449 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 30,120 are held by Verity Asset Mngmt. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.52% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 2.41M are held by Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability. 122 are owned by Contravisory Investment. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 11,020 shares. Capital Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 13,270 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.13% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 99,307 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 199,774 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More important recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PolyOne Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PolyOne Signs Agreement to Divest Performance Products and Solutions Business Segment – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.