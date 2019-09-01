Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lifted Its Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Stake; Covington Capital Management Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Covington Capital Management increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 4.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Covington Capital Management acquired 7,893 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Covington Capital Management holds 204,896 shares with $22.75 million value, up from 197,003 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) stake by 291.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 5,805 shares as Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 7,797 shares with $1.08 million value, up from 1,992 last quarter. Jack Henry & Associates Inc now has $10.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $144.96. About 330,414 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Assoc stated it has 0.55% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 4,512 shares. Mai Cap Management accumulated 7,058 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Illinois-based Dearborn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.36% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 173 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Gp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 337,508 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Westwood Mgmt Il reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Hikari Tsushin holds 6,900 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Bessemer Gp reported 44,398 shares. Zacks Management owns 52,803 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 3,609 shares. Whittier holds 0.16% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 37,359 shares. Atria Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack Henry & Associates has $150 highest and $145 lowest target. $147.50’s average target is 1.75% above currents $144.96 stock price. Jack Henry & Associates had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Covington Capital Management decreased Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 13,958 shares to 15,655 valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,359 shares and now owns 178,355 shares. Novo (NYSE:NVO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yakira Management has invested 2.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.51% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 67,902 are held by Andra Ap. Ionic Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,864 shares. Notis, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,170 shares. Northwest Counselors Llc owns 24,176 shares. Sarasin And Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 473,812 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 23,518 are held by Smithfield Trust Co. Cincinnati holds 2.43% or 542,000 shares. Regents Of The University Of California holds 1.42% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc holds 83,583 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.56% or 961,532 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.94% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 61,457 were reported by Cap Invsts.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 12.68% above currents $137.26 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line” on Monday, June 17. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. UBS maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating.