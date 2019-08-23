Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lowered Holding in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $356,126; Capital International Has Trimmed Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) by $2.36 Million

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 12,307 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 17,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $536.48. About 35,804 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $122.35. About 53,991 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4,319 activity.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52,846 shares to 104,064 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 1,588 shares to 3,390 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.