Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised Holding in Idacorp (IDA); Capital International Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding by $747,873

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 188.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 11,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 17,331 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 6,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.93. About 10,890 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,391 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, up from 35,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $210.21. About 6.26 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Spotify Stays Ahead of Apple, but Profits Remain Elusive; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Fake batteries cause problems – Live Trading News” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rallying Treasury yields and China trade news provided the early catalyst – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 439 shares to 5,024 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,481 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation has 1.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairview Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 3.24% or 6.41 million shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated has invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemnay Advisory Inc has invested 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Suisse Ag has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Rech Mngmt holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,044 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt accumulated 4.29% or 29,356 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 2.84% or 85,670 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 1.64M shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Consolidated Group Lc accumulated 36,757 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,842 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Vision Incorporated has 82,063 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt holds 2.39% or 100,763 shares.

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IDACORP, Inc. to Ring the NYSE Closing Bell® on February 12 – PRNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are IDACORP, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:IDA) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.