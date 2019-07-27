Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Decreased Its Holding in Realty Income (O) by $314,995; Capital Guardian Trust Company Trimmed Its Position in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) by $1.06 Million

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 45.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 4,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,080 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 9,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.17M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 677,741 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.65 million, down from 683,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,053 shares to 5,073 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinor Asa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Mngmt invested in 3,072 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 5,285 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.19M shares. American Co reported 61,256 shares stake. Fjarde Ap reported 0.1% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 0.09% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 56,187 shares. Provident Management holds 0.27% or 21,980 shares in its portfolio. 127,191 are held by Calamos Advisors Limited Liability. Zevin Asset owns 4,300 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Natixis invested in 0.16% or 349,415 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department reported 910 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.46 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.