Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Holding in Penn National Gaming (PENN) Cut by $444,011; Buckhead Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $526,695 as Valuation Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 23,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 13,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 669,554 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 44,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, down from 48,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits RSP Permian; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPM LOST MARKET SHARE IN DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS SO FAR THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 14/05/2018 – Altice USA Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.02M shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com owns 1.02 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 230,600 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 1,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.59% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Geode Cap Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.43M shares. Channing Limited Liability Co owns 1.82 million shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 603,595 shares. American Grp holds 0.02% or 277,164 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 2,225 shares. Eulav Asset has 0.02% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 29,400 shares. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated holds 0.43% or 460,558 shares in its portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt holds 457,543 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 11,000 shares were bought by Fair William J, worth $214,940. 3,000 shares were bought by Reibstein Saul, worth $51,900. Snowden Jay A bought $212,171 worth of stock or 10,875 shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,325 was bought by SCACCETTI JANE.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 7,879 shares to 13,034 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 10,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.84M for 10.94 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,919 shares to 9,662 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 70,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 1.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trustco Natl Bank N Y holds 4.33% or 34,594 shares. City invested in 25,247 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Benin Mgmt reported 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.62M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 1.15% or 54,784 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 1.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 146,280 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt holds 175,000 shares or 7.14% of its portfolio. Private Tru Co Na has 86,572 shares. Boston Ltd invested in 1.36% or 228,488 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Newfocus Financial Gp Ltd Llc invested in 1.46% or 28,144 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 63,540 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Llc holds 40,131 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Wade G W & invested 0.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81 billion for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.