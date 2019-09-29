Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Raised First American Financial (FAF) Holding; Blucora (BCOR) SI Increased By 1.63%

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) had an increase of 1.63% in short interest. BCOR’s SI was 1.02M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.63% from 1.00 million shares previously. With 262,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)’s short sellers to cover BCOR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 353,078 shares traded. Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOR News: 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees FY Adj EPS $1.76-Adj EPS $1.93; 03/04/2018 – Chau Haner Joins HD Vest as Head of Marketing; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q EPS 93c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blucora Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOR); 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q Adj EPS 82c-Adj EPS 88c; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA SEES 2Q REV. $151.8M TO $155.6M, EST. $151.8M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora 1Q Net $45.3M; 09/05/2018 – Blucora Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Blucora Inc. To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – BLUCORA INC BCOR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.76 TO $1.93

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased First American Financial Corp (FAF) stake by 326.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 14,104 shares as First American Financial Corp (FAF)’s stock rose 2.12%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 18,428 shares with $990,000 value, up from 4,324 last quarter. First American Financial Corp now has $6.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 546,608 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – First American Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 38 Cents Per Share; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FAF shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 233,356 were accumulated by Intll Group. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 379,749 shares. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) or 3,532 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 1.43M shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 47,000 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,831 shares. 116,815 are held by St Germain D J. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 151,593 shares. First Citizens Natl Bank Trust accumulated 9,676 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Assetmark invested 0.1% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Ensemble Mngmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 695,143 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). 963,338 were reported by Lsv Asset. Lateef Investment Mgmt LP holds 0.15% or 22,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First American Financial has $7300 highest and $67 lowest target. $70’s average target is 18.68% above currents $58.98 stock price. First American Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by PiperJaffray to “Overweight” on Monday, April 1.

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It has a 19.11 P/E ratio. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.