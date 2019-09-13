Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Lifted Its Lithia Motors (LAD) Stake by $484,154 as Market Valuation Rose; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Market Value Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.08 Million

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 71.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $434,000, down from 32,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 2.49 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS NOT INFERIOR FROM INVESTOR, MORAL STANDPOINT TO ITS RIVALS, GOING FORWARD; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) by 104.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 4,103 shares as the company's stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 8,011 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, up from 3,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $129.64. About 35,662 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.05% or 16,920 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0.19% stake. Benedict Financial Inc reported 4,880 shares. Brookmont Mngmt accumulated 79,681 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 41,472 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 24.45M shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Llc invested in 16,419 shares. London Of Virginia reported 6.36M shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy & holds 0.05% or 6,913 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management invested in 970,732 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 44,318 shares. Optimum owns 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,710 shares. Cambridge Tru Com holds 0.06% or 23,152 shares in its portfolio. 13,500 are owned by Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc by 21,850 shares to 72,770 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 9,324 shares to 4,497 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Geopark Ltd by 19,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,663 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).