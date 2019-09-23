Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Lowered Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Position by $453,905 as Stock Value Rose; As Union Pac (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Rockland Trust Co Has Cut Holding by $5.33 Million

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The hedge fund held 1,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 5,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $127.11. About 584,732 shares traded or 137.77% up from the average. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q Rev $72.2M; 25/05/2018 – EAST GROUP 300376.SZ SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR TO FINE COMPANY’S OWNER FOR VIOLATION OF SECURITIES REGULATIONS, BUT WILL NOT PUNISH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 31,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 80,394 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60 million, down from 111,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 2.56M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 32,697 shares to 409,345 shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 55,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,472 were reported by Assetmark Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.58% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 692,551 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,787 are held by Garrison Bradford Associate. Capital Advsr Limited Lc stated it has 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Quantum Capital Mngmt invested in 0.74% or 8,021 shares. Thomasville State Bank holds 0.08% or 2,746 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,100 shares. Ci Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 111,290 shares. Taurus Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 486,952 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Hilton Capital Management Lc has 200 shares. 45,128 are owned by Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Corp. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 34,676 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 0.23% or 72,845 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “What to expect from Patriot Rail’s new owner – Jacksonville Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Cuts Railroad Estimates and PTs on Weak Volumes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.12 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 46,585 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.98% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). The Pennsylvania-based Somerset has invested 0.37% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.09% or 39,300 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co holds 0.02% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 3,000 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 170 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 4,662 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 49,046 shares. Fort Lp owns 211 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc stated it has 915,773 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legal And General Pcl invested in 0.01% or 190,216 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 91,210 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd invested in 0% or 23,862 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.03% or 5.76M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt holds 32,363 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 6.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.17 per share. EGP’s profit will be $46.95M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by EastGroup Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.31% EPS growth.